Born in Toronto, November, 1924, Bill passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Parkhill. He is survived by his wife, Anna, and predeceased by wives Doris Geldard (1992) and Dorothy Nickell (2014). He will be missed by his children: Catherine (Paul) Eagles, Doug (Sharon), David (Jennifer), Will (Frank), and Ken Carmichael. He was the grandfather of Russell, Ryan, Robert, Tara, Bryan, and Heather; great-grandfather of Sebastian, Oliver, Edison, Lilly, Liam, Ella, Mick, and Jasper. Survived by his sister Joan Hadley. Predeceased by his parents, William Carmichael and Leila Smith, and by his siblings: John, Ruth, and Helen. Bill was an excellent athlete, playing on City of Toronto champion high school football and basketball teams. He pitched a no-hitter in minor pro baseball. After serving in the RCAF during WWII, he completed a degree at the University of Toronto and taught high school Mathematics in Toronto schools and elsewhere in the province for 40 years. He was the Principal of Listowel District Secondary School. The family wish to thank Anna Carmichael for her wonderful care in the last years of Bill's life. Bill was a long-time member of Westmount Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will be conducted at WESTVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, 709 Wonderland Road North, London on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment at St. George Cemetery, St. George, Ontario on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Registration is required to attend the visitation and service at Westview Funeral Chapel. For information on how to register, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
