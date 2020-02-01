Home

Peacefully, with his family by his side at Country Terrace, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Loving father of Brenna Slota (Mike), Kim McCloy, and Barb Morris (Wayne). Proud Papa of Trevor, Shawn, Tarah, Aiden and Joshua. Cherished Great-Papa of Dylan, Emma, Jacob, Lachlan and Greyson. Bill will be missed by his siblings, nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at Westview Funeral Chapel, London, at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Bill are asked to consider the Alzheimer Society London and Middlesex. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020
