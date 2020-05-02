William Hugh Holmes Taylor
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of William Hugh Holmes Taylor, born January 20, 1930 in St. George's Grenada. He died on April 11, 2020 at Sunnyside Senior's Home in his 90th year. William attended medical school in Jamaica then did his specialty training in anesthesiology in England ultimately settling with his family in Waterloo in 1974. He spent his entire career at Grand River (formerly Kitchener Waterloo Hospital) and St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener Waterloo. He retired to Grenada but returned permanently to Canada in 2014. He is predeceased by his wife Enid (Hew) and brother David Taylor. Survived by his brother Peter Taylor and his sons Andrew (Shannon), Hugh (Cindy), and Roger (Andree). He will be missed by his three grandchildren, Stephanie, Sophia and William. His quirky sense of humor will be missed by those who knew him including his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A private gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sunnyside Foundation where he received exceptional and compassionate care. messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.
