At St. Mary's Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Gwenfrydd Joyce (nee Pearce), loving father of Sandra (husband Andrew Kneisel) and William, and grandfather of Michael Odhiambo. Bill was born in Kitchener to parents, William and Almira (nee Johnston) Stewart. His career included Canada Trust Bank Manager, Chicopee Ski Club General Manager and finished with K-W Oktoberfest General Manager. He volunteered with Kinsman, Canadian Automobile Association, Waterloo County Hall of Fame, CAFE, K-W Oktoberfest and the Oliphant Campers' Association. Bill and Gwen retired to Oliphant and Bill spent summer days as a vendor at local farmers' markets. They also spent winters in Port Charlotte, Florida and Parksville, B.C. Both he and Gwen were long-time bridge players. Cremation has taken place. As per his wishes, there will be no memorial service. Interment at the Chesley Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy would be appreciated to the Oliphant Campers' Association, the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Grey Bruce Health Services Foundation. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519-772-1237