William James (Bill) Davey
Of Cambridge, ON passed away peacefully in the early morning on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the age of 74 after a brief battle with cancer. Born December 24, 1945, in Durham, ON, Bill is predeceased by his parents, Richard Royden Davey and Mary Elizabeth (nee Flynn) of Owen Sound ON. Bill will be greatly missed by his three children, Charlene Johnson (Kevin), Scott Davey (Deb), and James Davey (Lelia) and his four sisters, Noreen Hains (Ted), Maxine Bastedo, Marlene Davey, and Gloria Davey. Bill was a loving Grandpa to his two grandchildren, Tycho and Sophie, who will always miss him. Bill also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A huge fan of hockey, Bill never missed any of his children's or grandchildren's games, always attending as their biggest fan. Being in an arena was like being at home for Bill. The family offers our sincere thanks to all of the Nurses, Doctors, and support staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. As per his wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Donna's Kids, which enables disadvantaged children to play hockey in Kitchener. http://www.donnaskids.ca/

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 12, 2020.
