1/
William "Roy" Knight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 in his 97th year with his loving companion Evelyn by his side. Predeceased by Lois, wife of 59 years, and daughter Holly. Caring father of Brenda Peets (Brian), B.C., Nora Zeman (Mike), B.C., Lucy Goodbrand, B.C., Amy Stanley, B.C., Lorna Knight, ON, Teresa Knight, B.C. Remembered fondly by his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and Evelyn's children. Over his long life Roy derived great pleasure from his very rewarding career as an engineer, his volunteer work with the United Church and the Salvation Army, and the many activities he participated in, including golf, square dancing, curling, lawn bowling, and bridge. In consideration of the challenges presented by COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society, the Humane Society, or Trinity Village Care Centre in Kitchener would be appreciated by the family. For the complete obituary, please visit the Henry Walser Funeral Home website: www.henrywalser.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved