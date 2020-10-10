Passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 in his 97th year with his loving companion Evelyn by his side. Predeceased by Lois, wife of 59 years, and daughter Holly. Caring father of Brenda Peets (Brian), B.C., Nora Zeman (Mike), B.C., Lucy Goodbrand, B.C., Amy Stanley, B.C., Lorna Knight, ON, Teresa Knight, B.C. Remembered fondly by his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and Evelyn's children. Over his long life Roy derived great pleasure from his very rewarding career as an engineer, his volunteer work with the United Church and the Salvation Army, and the many activities he participated in, including golf, square dancing, curling, lawn bowling, and bridge. In consideration of the challenges presented by COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society, the Humane Society, or Trinity Village Care Centre in Kitchener would be appreciated by the family. For the complete obituary, please visit the Henry Walser Funeral Home website: www.henrywalser.com
