William Kruger, of Saskatoon, SK passed peacefully on January 7, 2020 at the age of 88. William was a lifelong educator and pastor in Mennonite communities in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. His devotion to his family, the church and its educational institutions was unflagging and he will be remembered and dearly missed by many. William was the devoted husband of Helen Kruger (nee Zacharias), the loving father of Charles Kruger (Linda), Marlene (Tim, 2019) Kruger Wiebe and Margaret (Mike) Kruger-Harder and the adoring grandfather of Nathan (Morgan), Daniel (Manjit) and Matthew (Casey) Kruger, Emily (Mike), Steve and Mike Wiebe and Richard Harder. Also survived by his sister, Edna Thiessen, sisters and brothers in law Viola Kruger, Helen Zacharias, Menno and Leona Enns, Isaac and Loretta Zacharius. Bill was known and loved by many for his abilities to connect with anyone, to mentor and inspire, to hold an audience for long theological and historical talks, to playfully lighten the mood, to sing in a beautiful operatic tenor voice and so much more that made him a uniquely gifted man. Visitation will be in the Fellowship Centre at Bethany Manor, 110 La Ronge Road, Saskatoon, SK on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7:00, cremation will take place prior. A Memorial Service in Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at Nutana Park Mennonite Church, 1701 Ruth St E, Saskatoon, SK on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. For those who wish, Bill asked that donations be made in his memory to Menno Simons Christian School, Rosthern Junior College, Westgate Mennonite Collegiate, Mennonite Collegiate Institute or Rockway Mennonite Collegiate. To leave condolences for the family, please go to www.dalmenyfunerahome.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Katrina Funk - DALMENY FUNERAL HOME 306-254-2022.