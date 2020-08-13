Passed on: Monday, August 10, 2020. Beloved husband and dear companion of the late Clara Elizabeth (Betty) Powell (2015). Dear Father of Dr. Bill Stackhouse, DC (Susan), Oakville; Paul Stackhouse (Christine), Ottawa; Dr. Jeff Stackhouse, DC (Anita), Collingwood; and Lee Ciupa (Bob), Barrie. Devoted "Buppa" to Kristofer, and Kelly Stackhouse, and Lori (Simon) Foster (Bill); Stepchildren Jonathan and Matthew (Bill); Stepchildren James and Sarah (Paul); Kaili, Erin, Brenna and Andrew Stackhouse (Jeff); Sam and Mackenzie Ciupa (Lee); and Great-Grandson Ethan (Foster). Pre-deceased by his wife Betty Stackhouse (2015), infant daughter Janet Elizabeth (1960), and by his parents Dr. Roy (MD) and Mabel Stackhouse, of Ridgeway ON; also by sisters Joyce MacDonald and Mary Mewha (and Bert) of Fort Erie, ON; and by Betty's sister Vera Clarke (and Bob) of Ottawa. Lloyd will also be missed by Joyce and Mary's Families, Vera's Family, David and Elizabeth Reed and Family, and a host of Friends from Fairview Mennonite Home, from Cambridge, from the Cottage, and beyond. Dr. Stackhouse was a dedicated and respected Chiropractor in Cambridge (Preston) from 1954 until his retirement in 1994. He served on the Board of Directors of the Ontario Chiropractic Association and as President of the Waterloo Chiropractic Society. He was also an exceptional dedicated husband to his one and only Betty, who he loved and cared for, all the days of their lives together. Lloyd died peacefully on August 10, 2020. His Spirit is now free to soar with Betty, and those that have gone on before him. A faithful member of Trillium United Church, Lloyd served as Chair of the Co-ordinating Committee, and on numerous committees of the church as well as a Pastoral visitor. He was past President of the Preston Kinsmen Club, and the Preston K-40 Club, and past member of the Preston-Hespeler Probus Club and the Preston-Hespeler Rotary Club. He was also a driver for the Pater Program. Lloyd and Betty travelled extensively and enjoyed skiing, sailing, canoeing, windsurfing, and biking together, as well as being addicted to Bridge, the written word (including the Globe and Mail, and any book imaginable), and the KWSO (Orchestra). And their cottage, in Wasaga Beach, has been a gathering place for decades ... "Mom and Dad's little piece of Heaven". We would also like to thank all the Health Care Providers and Support Staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, for all of their caring and compassionate support of Dad, these last 3 months. Lloyd will be remembered as a living example of the Bible's description of Love, in 1 Corinthians 13 (from Betty, many years ago). Cremation has taken place. Likely in September, a Memorial Service will take place at Trillium United Church, 450 King St. E., Cambridge, date to be determined. Because of COVID, it will be 50 family and close friends, by invitation only. And there will be no reception to follow, as directed by the Ontario Government. We are hoping to arrange for a live steaming of the event, and for a video to be available for any family and friends unable to attend. Memorial donations may be sent to Trillium United Church, Mission and Service Fund, 450 King Street E., Cambridge, ON N3H 3M9, or the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College, 6100 Leslie Street, Toronto, ON M3H 3J1 Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, and donations can be made in memory of Lloyd by calling the funeral home at 519-740-0669 or visiting their website: www.corbettfuneralhome.ca