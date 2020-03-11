|
Passed away, suddenly, on March 9, 2020 at his home in Kitchener at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Karen for 56 years. Loving father to the late Ken (2014), Mike and Kathy Martin. Cherished grandpa to Nicole, Danielle and Ashley. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents, Irvin and Marion, and siblings, Norman, Jean, Marian and Stanley. Bill's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue from 1-1:45 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 248 Westmount Rd. E, Kitchener, with the Funeral Service at 2 pm. Reception to follow at the church. Interment at Parkview Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the MS Society - Waterloo Chapter would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home and at the church). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Bill's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 11, 2020