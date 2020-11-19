William "Bill" Bryson passed away November 16 at Forest Heights LTC at the amazing age of 86, or, as he would say, "I am old." Bill is predeceased by Myra Cracknell (2007) his loving wife of 49 years. Bill and his sense of humour will be missed by his son Sean (Jenny), daughter Denise Schaefer (Jim Roberts), and beautiful granddaughter Maggie Schaefer (Dan LeBaron), sister-in-law Lynn Titcombe (Al) and their children. Bill's passion was golf. Playing, watching, analyzing and, for those who would listen, providing "free advice". He enjoyed playing the Doon Valley Classic course 3-5 times a week and played to a high level while he was still physically able. He was constantly tweaking his game and experimenting with clubs and putters. Thank you to the Forest Heights LTC staff who tried their best to keep Bill's spirits up during this difficult Covid time. The family will honour Bill's wishes to have no memorial service. In the spring, we will host a tree planting memorial at Doon Valley Golf Course. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted towards the Tree Planting at Doon Valley Golf Course. Call 519-741-2200 ext. 2189 to leave your donation in Bill's name. Hope you are enjoying heavenly rounds with your favourite foursomes and sharing your earthly "situations". You will be missed.