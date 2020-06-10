William "Bill" MCNAUGHTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at 59 years of age on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Alexandra Marine & General Hospital. Loving partner of Patrick Hazlett (2012). Brother of Tim (Lyse), Roxy (Greg, 2011) and Kirk (2007) (Marion). Special uncle to John (Margaret) McNaughton, and many other nieces and nephews. Dearly missed by sisters-in-law Mary (Monte) Waddington and Nancy (Bob) Schindler. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Louise McNaughton. Bill was a devoted employee to Dare Foods, contributing 36 years of service before he became too sick to continue. A private family service has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St N., Breslau. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society will be greatly appreciated. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
2723 Victoria Street N.
Kitchener, ON N0B 1M0
(519) 904-0400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved