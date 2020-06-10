Passed away peacefully at 59 years of age on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Alexandra Marine & General Hospital. Loving partner of Patrick Hazlett (2012). Brother of Tim (Lyse), Roxy (Greg, 2011) and Kirk (2007) (Marion). Special uncle to John (Margaret) McNaughton, and many other nieces and nephews. Dearly missed by sisters-in-law Mary (Monte) Waddington and Nancy (Bob) Schindler. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Louise McNaughton. Bill was a devoted employee to Dare Foods, contributing 36 years of service before he became too sick to continue. A private family service has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St N., Breslau. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society will be greatly appreciated. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 10, 2020.