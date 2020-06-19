On June 4, 2020, William Nicholas Goss (Bill) passed away peacefully in his 75th year, at home, surrounded by his family, books, photos, collections and all the things he loved. Bill was a champion husband, father and grandfather and he was our rock and our strength - the centre of everything. He leaves behind a lifetime of beautiful memories for his wife and best friend Linda, children Caroline (Ian) Godfrey, Jason (Andrea) Goss. His grandchildren Jack, Max, Jasmine and Stella will forever miss their beloved 'Billo'. Bill epitomized class and had a positive and centred approach to life. He never failed to find the best in people and had the ability to make you feel welcome, special and important. He enriched many lives as a friend, mentor and colleague. His advice and counsel was widely and habitually sought, and he always had time for everyone. However, it was Bill's kindness that outshone all else. He never passed a homeless person without giving because "we don't know their story". Bill looked forward to the adventure each day would bring and he never understood boredom. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from Wilfred Laurier, he went on to obtain his Chartered Accountant designation and became a partner in the Corporate Restructuring & Insolvency practice Ernst & Young. He took great pleasure in his wide network of friends and spending time golfing with many of them at the Westmount Golf and Country Club. He had an insatiable interest in the world around him: history, geography, travel, politics, finance, modern technology. He was proficient in virtually any topic. Bill loved to read and had a vast and eclectic library. He was always surrounded by his beloved books. He loved to grow his collections of pens, stamps, coins, cinematography, old cameras, radios and music - favourites being Frank Sinatra and Bob Dylan. Bill was meticulous in all aspects, in particular his tidiness and his style. Once while walking in London he was politely stopped on the street and told he was dressed like a proper Gent. He loved to observe and pair patterns, weaves, colours and fabrics in artistic detail. Bill genuinely appreciated things no matter how simple or grand. Whether a good meal, a fine wine, a Manhattan (with an orange twist), a well manicured golf course, a good article, waves, storms, sunsets, ice cream or simple moments in time. He didn't just like these experiences - he relished and shared them and it was a wonder to see life through his eyes. Bill, we now have to live in a world without you. Our time with you has been a gift and we thank you for touching our lives. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will be held at a later date during more accommodating times. As expressions of sympathy a memorial donation to the Hospice of Waterloo Region would be appreciated, (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home or by calling 519-749-8467). Please visit www.henrywalser.com for William's memorial
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 19, 2020.