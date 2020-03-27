|
William Henry "Willy" Osier of Listowel passed away at the Listowel Memorial Hospital on Monday, March 23, 2020, in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Joy (Blackwell) Osier. Lovingly remembered by Joy's sisters and brother, as well as many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his parents Lewis & Emily Osier. A family graveside service at Fairview Cemetery, Listowel, will be held in the near future with Rev. George Russell officiating. Willy originally worked for Purity Dairy in Listowel and was retired from Home Hardware in St. Jacobs after many years of service. He was an avid sports enthusiast, having played hockey and baseball in Listowel. Memorial remembrances to The Heart & Stroke Foundation, 556 Huron Street, Stratford ON, N5A 5T9 or The Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation, 255 Elizabeth Street East, Listowel ON, N4W 2P5 would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded to Listowel Community Family Funeral Home at www.listowelfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 27, 2020