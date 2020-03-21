Home

William Patton

William Patton, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in 1942, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The child of Annie Patton and William Patton. He is survived by sister Eileen McManus, wife Dorothy Patton, daughter Helen Patton, sons Clifford and Martin Patton, niece Caroline McManus, granddaughter Amelia Patton, grandsons William, Skyler, Shane, Ethan Patton and granddaughters Marley and Sidney Patton. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 24th at the McBeath-Dynes Funeral Home, 246 Thames Street South, Ingersoll. Visitation 12:30 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. with the service at 2 p.m. Memorial donations to the SPCA (cheques accepted) would be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 21, 2020
