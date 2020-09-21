1/1
William Proctor "Bill" FIELDING
FIELDING, William "Bill" Proctor 1955-2020 Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, age 65. Loving brother of Henry Fielding of Seattle, Washington, and sister, Marie Marti, of Lyss, Switzerland. Bill's world was full of love and humour. He leaves us far too soon. Announcements will follow in Saturday's edition of the Record. Arrangements in care of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 21, 2020.
