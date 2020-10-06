Passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Bob will be remembered by his loving wife of 49 years, Bev, his loving son Charles "The Butler" and his many pets over the years. Bob and Bev own and operate Dayman Toner in Kitchener. Bob was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge and a current member of the Waterloo Lodge. The family wishes to extend their thanks to Waterloo Region Emergency Services and the caring staff at St. Mary's Hospital. Cremation will take place and due to Covid restrictions, a Masonic Memorial will be arranged at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.