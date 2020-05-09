Ross passed away of dementia in his 89th year, on April 26, 2020, peacefully with family present at Parkview Home, Stouffville, ON. Beloved husband of E. June, father of Lynn Morgan (Thomas Forster) and Karen Partridge (Steven Martin). Proud grandfather of Angela (Kyle), the late Kevin, Cedric (Alyse) and Cecilia. Ross was kind, personable and known for his sense of humour, photography, winemaking, and love of nature. He was born in Swansea to Harry and Alice Partridge. He was active in Scouting from Cub to Scout leader and earned the esteemed Wood Badge. His Scout Troop, under the leadership of Jack King, opened an early campsite at the Haliburton Scout Reserve. Ross started at IBM as a tool & die maker then moved to the Don Mills plant where he managed several departments, ultimately becoming Safety Manager until he retired in 1987. Having vacationed in Haliburton most of his life, Ross and June built a home and retired on Soyers Lake. Ross enjoyed sailing, curling and loon watching. Dubbed "The Loon Ranger," he was a dedicated environmentalist, monitoring the loon population on the lake and regularly collecting water samples for Ministry of the Environment. He served on the Soyers Lake Rate Payers Assoc. and initiated what became annual sailing regattas. Ross and June returned to the GTA to be closer to family in his later years. Thank you to Dr. David Tang-Wai of the Memory Clinic at Toronto Western Hospital and to the empathetic staff at Parkview Home in Stouffville for their care of Ross in his final years. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be held later once public gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Memory Clinic Fund at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300. Alternatively, a donation to a local Ontario branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) would also be welcome. Please visit https://ontario.cmha.ca/
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 9, 2020.