It is with great sadness that the family of William Anthony David Sanchez, "Billy", announces his sudden passing, at the age of 39, on August 2, 2020. Billy is survived by his son Braden, of Kitchener; loving parents Anthony and Lilian Sanchez, of Kitchener; much loved by brothers Dominic (Hailey Cooke) of Kitchener, Mark (Lysanne Desaulniers) of Manitoulin, Robert (Melissa Brown), and sister Catrina (Mark Lucas) both of Kitchener. Billy will also be remembered by his extended family as a beloved uncle, cousin, nephew, and by all others who knew him, a friend. Those who wish to celebrate Billy's life or support the family in his passing are invited to BRIAN E. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 250 - 14th Street West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492) on Saturday, August 15, 2020 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. for visitation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 50 people will be allowed in the building at any given time, and visitors are asked to wear a mask and follow physical distancing rules. Following visitation, a private service will take place for immediate family. If so desired, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be welcome and appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent online at www.woodfuneralhome.ca


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 11, 2020.
