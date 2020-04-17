Home

Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
William (Bill) SIMPSON

William (Bill) SIMPSON Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Bill Simpson on April 13, 2020 at age 90. Predeceased by his cherished wife, Patricia. Beloved father of Barbara Ann (Christopher Orr) and Pamela Jane (George MacIntosh), and loving grandfather to Ian, Kaitlyn and Andrew. He will be greatly missed, and forever remain in our hearts. A private interment will take place in New Dundee, Ontario. Due to the pandemic, a service to honour Bill's life will be held at a later date. Bill's family would like to extend their gratitude to the kind, caring and dedicated health care providers at St. Mary's General, Grand River and Freeport hospitals, particularly in these unprecedented and challenging times. Condolences for the family and donations to Knox Waterloo Presbyterian Church or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 17, 2020
