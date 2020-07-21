Suddenly as the result of an accident, on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Southampton Hospital. William "Bill" Douglas Slumskie, at the age of 61, of Baden Ontario and formerly of Owen Sound. Loving husband to Patricia Slumskie for 36 years. Sadly missed by his two girls Megan Hallar (James) and Lauren Slumskie (Melvin Arzaga). Proud grandfather of Dominic and Nora. Survived by his mother Lois Slumskie. Dear brother of Marylou Slumskie (Karl) and Terry-Lee Slumskie. Also missed by his in-laws Darwin Reid (late Sharon) and Lois Reid. Predeceased by his parents Bert and Lois Slumskie, and his siblings Karen (Ted) and David. Bill also leaves behind his beloved dog Boston and cat Lilly. Bill spent 35 years teaching with most of those years at Waterloo Region District School Board. In Bill's youth, he was a part of Owen Sound's Fast Ball team and went to the world championships with them. Along with Bill's talent for baseball he was an accomplished hockey player; his talent and love for the game was passed on to his daughters. He also made it known that the Boston Bruins was his hockey team. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
for Prostate Cancer and may be made through the BRIAN E. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 250 - 14th Street West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492). Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.ca