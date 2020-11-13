1/1
William (Willy) STARR
Passed away suddenly on November 10, 2020 in his 90th year. Loving husband of Mary for 69 years. Devoted father of Dale (Robin), Kerry, Mark (Marlene), Kelly (Dale), David (Lara). Proud grandfather to nine and great grandfather to seven with one more on the way. Bill had a great life, he enjoyed going on cruises and spending winters down in Florida. Bill had a real zest for life and loved being with family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place. Donations appreciated to the Canadian Cancer Society or Diabetes Canada. Arrangements entrusted at Toll Funeral Home. www.tollfh.ca


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 13, 2020.
