William Thomas (Bill) LANE
Passed peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in his 93rd year, surrounded by his family. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife Patricia (nee Nugent) and brother Tom Arthur. He was a dedicated and loving father to Debbie and husband Brian Butcher, and Jack and his wife Christine Cecchetto. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Michael (and Nikki), Chris, William, Erin (and Joseph), Jeffrey (and Meagan), Katie (and Mark), Nicolaus (and Cassidy) and his 12 great-grandchildren. Bill is survived by his siblings Isabelle Arthur, Doreen Hamilton, Jack Lane and sister-in-law Ellen Arthur. He was raised mainly in the Cambridge (Galt) area and worked for many years at Firth Brown Tools as a Tool and Die maker. He later moved to the London-Strathroy area where he and Pat owned and operated Lambeth Sports Bowl. Later they retired to Southampton, Paris and finally back to London. Bill and Pat enjoyed travelling with friends throughout Canada and the United States. He was a kind and generous man who lived by the motto: "Family is everything. Life is too short for unkind words. Just do what you can." Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and subsequent restrictions on gathering, a Private Family Service will be held at the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home, Paris, Ontario, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 9:30 am. Services will be broadcast via Facebook Live. Please visit the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home Facebook page and "LIKE" the page. You will be notified when the video stream starts. As Bill's health quickly failed, we were surrounded by caring and professional staff. Special thanks go out to the staff at Horizon Place and to Julie Campbell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to London Health Sciences Foundation or The Canadian Cancer Society. "Rest in Peace, Dad" Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 5, 2020.
