William was born on March 26, 1925 in Waterloo, Ontario. He passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife Shirley (nee Delion) and son Richard. Dear Father to Douglas (Susan), Debra and daughter-in-law Ann Marie. Loving Grandfather to Cherie (Garry), Jeffrey, Chad (Aileen), Daniel, Brock and Jennifer. Great-Grandfather to Jolanta, Olivia, Luella and Gemma. William spent his career as a Mechanical Design Engineer and a partner in a metal stamping company. He was a Rotarian with the Kitchener Rotary Club and also supported Lutherwood. He was an Army Veteran who served during WWII. He was also a long-time member of Trillium (St. John's) Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements have been made with the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations to the Trillium (St. John's) Lutheran Church may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 9, 2020