Peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener on March 20, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Bill was the loving husband of Jody Reid (nee) Crisp of St. Agatha. Dear father of Gordon (Linda) of Montreal, Barbara Reid - Raw (Raymond) of Waterloo, Donald (Christine) of England, Sandra Reid (Brian Pilon) of Ariss and Lorna Kearns of Elora. Loving grandfather of Kristen, Kelly, Lindsay, Jaimee, Adrienne, Brendon, Cindy, Robyn, and Thomas. Great-grandfather of Henley and River. Also remembered by niece and nephew Linda and David. Predeceased by his parents Gordon and Gertrude Reid, his brother John and his brothers-in-law John and Allen and sister-in-law Jill. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Bill's life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Grand River Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700 at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot). Special Thank you to the wonderful caring staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 24, 2020