Passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 95 at The Village at University Gates in Waterloo. Preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend, Lee. Loving father of Mark (Hilde) and Leslie (Jim). Poppa of Dana, Anthony (Rochelle), Sandra, Heather (Murray), and Lee. Great-grandfather of Payton, Aizlynn, Jayla, Avery and Becca. Preceded in death by his sister Joyce Breen. Bill will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, car enthusiast, author (Old Autos Newspaper), NCR executive, Golf (New Dundee Country Club), and for his service in World War II as a tail gunner in a Halifax bomber. At Bill's request, cremation has taken place. There will be no formal visitation or service. Many thanks to the staff at The Village at University Gates for their kindness and caring. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. May's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Care would be appreciated and can be made by calling Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519 749 8467 (Cards available at the Funeral Home). Visit, www.henrywalser.com for Bill's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 12, 2020.