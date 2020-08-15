1/
Wilma Bearinger
Passed away peacefully at London University Hospital on Friday, August 14, 2020, age 30 years. Dearly beloved wife of James Bearinger. Loving daughter of Aden and Verna Martin of RR #3 Harriston. Dear sister of Walter and MaryAnne Martin of RR #1 Palmerston, Clare and Marie Martin of RR #3 Harriston, Florence and Leroy Martin of RR #6 Mt. Forest, Loreen and Floyd Martin of RR # 3 Clifford, Elvin and Roselyn Martin of RR #1 Harriston, Leon and Roselyn Martin, Merlin and Luella Martin, and Maynard Martin, all of RR #3 Harriston. Daughter-in-law of Paul and Irene Bearinger of RR #6 Mt. Forest. Sister-in-law of Lloyd and Emelyne Bearinger of Mt. Forest, Erma and Murray Weber of RR #4 Mt. Forest, Marie and Leroy Martin of RR #2 Kenilworth, Wilma and James Weber of RR #3 Harriston, Elo and Rosanna Bearinger of RR# 5 Mt. Forest, Ervin and Janet Bearinger of RR #4 Mt. Forest, Louella, Steven, and Jerome Bearinger of RR #6 Mt. Forest. Fondly remembered by her 19 nieces and 12 nephews. Predeceased by one sister-in-law in infancy, grandparents Mary (Henry) Bauman, and David and Annie Martin. Visitation will be held at the home of James Bearinger of RR #6 Mt. Forest on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, August 16, 2020, 1-4 and 5-7 p.m. A private family service will be held at the home of James Bearinger on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. followed by burial and invitation-only service at Meadowside Mennonite Meetinghouse. Please inquire at 519-323-2197 for the phone line information. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to England Funeral Home of Mt. Forest.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
England Funeral Home
294 Main Street South
Mount Forest, ON N0G 2L0
(519) 323-2631
