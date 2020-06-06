Passed away peacefully at The Village at University Gates, Waterloo on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Lorne Reist (1997). Loving mother of Murray and Andrea Reist and Joyce and Jeff Bilhorn. Loved grandmother of Cora Bilhorn, Mark (Marcy) Bilhorn, Calla Bilhorn, Linda (Alex) Wright, and Scott (Charlotte) Reist. Dear sister-in-law of Adele "Dolly" Holling and Edgar Reist. Wilma was the last surviving member of her family having been predeceased by her parents Benjamin and Emma (Umbach) Stickney and siblings Ernest (Florence) Stickney, Clarence (Ethel) (Madeleine) Stickney, Harold (Phyllis) Stickney, Vera Stickney, and Orvella (Harvey) Reist. She was a long-time and faithful member of Benton Street Baptist Church, Kitchener. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau, following a private family graveside service. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Johnston Neighbourhood at The Village of University Gates for their loving and compassionate care. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Gideons International-Canada would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 6, 2020.