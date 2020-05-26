Wilma Shirley GINGRICH
Passed away peacefully at Louise Marshall Hospital, Mount Forest on Friday, May 22, 2020. Wilma was born 89 years ago in Waterloo, Ontario, later moving to Milverton. Wilma will be lovingly remembered by her son Murray Gingrich of Edmonton, Alberta and granddaughter Amanda. Wilma is survived by her sisters Marjorie Kuhn and Beatrice and her husband Bill Baumbach and by her sister-in-law Shirley Clemmer as well as by her many nieces and nephews. Wilma is now reunited with her beloved husband Herbert Gingrich who predeceased her May 1969. Predeceased by her father and mother Ervin G and Mary Ann (Martin) Clemmer, brother Elmer Clemmer, sister Gladys and husband Nick Melnychuk and brother in law Milton Kuhn. Wilma was a member of the former Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. Please note, as per the Government of Ontario regulations, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time and physical distancing will be required in the parking lot. A private family graveside service will take place at Erb Street Mennonite Cemetery, Waterloo. As expressions of sympathy, donations would be accepted on behalf of Wilma to a charity of one's choice. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 26, 2020.
