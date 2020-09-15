Winifred Elizabeth Sanders (nee Martin), age 93, passed away Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Lanark Heights Long-Term Care, Kitchener, Ontario. Winn is survived by her sons Paul and Deb, Neil, Donna (Doug deceased), their families, and Aunt Daisy Pittis. Predeceased by parents Absalom and Gertrude Martin, husband Donald Sanders and sisters Barb, Margaret and Grace Martin. Winn was a faithful member of Knox Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the Funeral Home Chapel at 12:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed at www.erbgood.com
. To attend the visitation and/or service, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or by calling 519-745-8445. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau, ON will immediately follow the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Knox Presbyterian Church, Heart & Stroke Foundation, or Lupus Ontario may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.