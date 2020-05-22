Formerly of Atwood, passed away peacefully at Caressant Care Nursing Home, Listowel on Thursday May 21, 2020 at the age of 93. Winnie had been a very active member of Palmerston Evangelical Missionary Church. She was known for growing hydroponic vegetables and tomatoes at the Newry Coach Lines Depot. Winnie enjoyed quilting baby blankets for hospitals, knitting, crocheting and spending time with her family. Beloved wife of Harold Srigley whom she married in 1947 and together they shared their love of farming for over 30 years. Loving mother of the late Ruth Morris and Darlene (Bruce) Savage. Mother-in-law of Wayne (Valerie) Morris. Special grandma of Pam, Karen, Andy (Stephanie), Ken (Sonya), Randy (Pam) and great-grandma of Reese, Ella, Kate, Jasmine and Jessica. Sister-in-law of Ruby Gray, Joy Hamilton and Bruce (Myrna) Srigley. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Orrie and May (Newby) Shoemaker, her brother Wilfred and his wife Louise Shoemaker, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Orland and Elaine Srigley, Doug Gray, John Hamilton and Donna Srigley. A private family service will be held at Brenneman Funeral Home, Atwood (519-356-2382). Interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fordwich. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to The Gideons would be appreciated by the family. www.brennemanfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 22, 2020.