Wm James "Jim" Hyde passed away peacefully at Alexandra Marine & General Hospital, Goderich in his 81st year on Friday, January 10, 2020 following a battle with cancer. Jim had his family by his side, in his final hours. Predeceased by parents Wilbur and Esther Hyde, and brother Jack Hyde. Jim is survived by his sister Shirley Kuehl (Richard Trussler). Jim was the beloved husband of Donna Hyde and loving father to daughters Jenny (Steve Jones), Jody (Mike Fletcher), Lisa-Marie (Trevor McGovern) and Crystal-Dawn Bauman. A devoted grandfather to Brittney Jones, Morgann Jones (Andrew Crowley), Cameron and Zackary Fletcher. Jim was the special great-grandpa to Carter and Bentley Crowley. Jim was also a doting "pet parent" to Maggie, Baillee and Talia. The trio were a constant source of companionship and comfort throughout the entirety of his health struggles. He took great pride in his work as a Health and Safety Consultant. Jim had recently finished his long and distinguished career with TRH Group in Concord, Ontario. He truly valued the relationships he'd developed with the many individuals he had worked alongside. Jim took pleasure in sharing and nurturing others curiosity and interest in trains of all scales. He was very happy to have family members gather around as the Garden Scale trains would run throughout the towns and neighbourhoods he'd created over the years. There will be no funeral service, at this time, however interment will occur in the Spring. A Celebration of Life will be also be held; details to be communicated at a later date. Jim you will be dearly missed but we know it's not goodbye; we will meet you once again, at the station in the sky.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 18, 2020