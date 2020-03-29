|
Wally entered the presence of his Lord on March 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy and five children: Ruth (Dwight Scott), Alan (Ruth Willms), David (Melanie), Andrew (Amy), and Jonathan (Andrea). Wally had 10 grandchildren: Katrina, Jacob, Chance, Joe, Manny, Ava, Terra, Ephraim, Eden, and Lilliana and two great-grandchildren Taylor and Blair. He is survived by his sister Rose Heggart.
Wally was predeceased by his first wife Phyllis Plummer, his parents Abram and Maria Teichroeb and his brothers Arthur, Walter and Theodore (Gisela).
He graduated with an honours business degree from Western and a Masters of Education from University of Toronto. As head of business studies at KCI, he pioneered paid co-operative business education in Waterloo County and wrote a manual, "How to Get Started in Business Education".
Wally served as president of the Co-operative Business Association, and the Ontario Business Education Association. He was awarded the Queen's 25th Anniversary Jubilee Medal for Educational Leadership. The Chamber of Commerce selected him Business Educator of the Year in 1982. That fall, he was appointed Co-ordinator of Business Studies for the Waterloo County Board of Education. After retirement, he operated Teichtax Financial Services for 20 years.
Wally was active as an elder and a member of various committees in his church. His strong faith in God upheld him especially during the loss of his childhood brother, his mother when he was 16 and his wife Phyllis in 1975.
Wally played the violin and enjoyed music and theatre. His passion for nature was evident in his gardening and family trips across Canada. His favourite times were spent at the family cottage on the Bruce Peninsula hiking, fishing, boating, building projects, cooking on an open fire, reading and watching beautiful sunsets.
Details of a celebration of Wally's life will be announced at a later date in the Waterloo Region Record and at www.erbgood.com
