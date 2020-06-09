Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved husband of the late Niki (2009). Loving father of Costas (Brittany), Anastasia (Andre Tojeira) and Andrea (Tiago Silva). Proud "Papou" of Alysa, Nikos and Evan. Son of the late Costas and Andrianna Koundouris. Dear brother of Chrysoulla Farassoglou, Theognosia "Soulla" Panagiotou (Andro), Mary Ioannou (late Vasilis), Lenia Psaraniou (late Giorgo) and the late Haralambos Koundouris. Fondly remembered by his in-laws, nieces, nephews and their families. Due to covid 19 restrictions a private visitation and service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. Interment Parkview Cemetery. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view John's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 9, 2020.