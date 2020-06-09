Yiannakis "John" Koundouris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yiannakis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved husband of the late Niki (2009). Loving father of Costas (Brittany), Anastasia (Andre Tojeira) and Andrea (Tiago Silva). Proud "Papou" of Alysa, Nikos and Evan. Son of the late Costas and Andrianna Koundouris. Dear brother of Chrysoulla Farassoglou, Theognosia "Soulla" Panagiotou (Andro), Mary Ioannou (late Vasilis), Lenia Psaraniou (late Giorgo) and the late Haralambos Koundouris. Fondly remembered by his in-laws, nieces, nephews and their families. Due to covid 19 restrictions a private visitation and service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. Interment Parkview Cemetery. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view John's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved