Passed away at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, on Wednesday June 24, 2020, age 57. Survived by her loving husband Stuart Dollar, her children Sean and Julia, and by her three sisters, Zhao Jinmin of Atlanta, Georgia, Zhao Jinmei and Zhao Jinying, both of Shanghai, China, and their families. Predeceased by her father, Zhao Zengbao, and her mother, Zhang Fengzi, both of Shanghai. Yin was born and raised in Shanghai. She became a lawyer, and worked for several years at the Huang Pu District Court in Shanghai before returning to university to obtain her Masters degree in law. She then joined the East China Institute of Politics and Law, also in Shanghai, as a professor. After marriage, she moved to Canada, then later with her family to the United States, where she obtained her associate degree in radiologic technology from Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg, Virginia. Yin worked as an x-ray technician, first in the United States, then in Canada. A very private person, she loved her family, travel and her garden. But mostly, she simply loved life. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family memorial will be held. Cremation has taken place. Condolences for the family and donations to the Canadian Cancer Society may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 30, 2020.