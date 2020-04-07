|
|
On Friday April 3, 2020 Yves Roland Laran, french artist passed away peacefully at the age of 79. Yves was born October, 1940 in Perpignan, France to parents Jean and Rolande (Thuilliez) Laran. He studied at Ecole des Arts Décoratifs in Strasbourg France. Together with his ex-wife Marie France they had a daughter Muriel. Yves also fathered a son named Yves. As the son of an army veteran Yves' family moved around alot but they always enjoyed holidays in Banyuls sur Mer, France. Yves was an Algerian war veteran and this experience had a profound impact on his life. He was also a Pancreatic Cancer survivor who made this world a more beautiful place to be thru his art. He was an extraordinary classically trained artist who excelled as a photographer, painter, sketch artist and sculptor. During his time spent in Strasbourg he had a photograpy studio and was one of the first artists to adopt the newly emerging psychedelic art style. His art took him to many places including Viarejo Italy, Miami Florida, Montreal Canada and finally settling down in the quaint village of St. Jacob's, Ontario, Canada where he was known as "The Man in White". He was a lover of music, food and wine. One of his favourite songs was "Ma Libertie" by Georges Moustaki and Yves was affectionately nicknamed "Moustaki" while living in Montreal. A passionate and private man, he enriched the lives of everyone he met. Yves was preceded in death by his father Jean, and his mother Rolande, his daughter Muriel and his sister Jacqueline. He is survived by his son Yves Laran, Jeanine Laran (sister) and her daughter Charlotte, Marcel (brother) and his wife Monique, Jocelyne (sister) and her husband Marc Parcé and their children, Françoise (sister) and her children, Elisabeth (sister) and her husband Thierry Parcé and their children, and Roland Thuilliez (brother). A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer with details to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The .
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 7, 2020