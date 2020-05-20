Yvonne passed away peacefully at Wesburn Manor LTC, Etobicoke, on May 18, 2020 after a 7 year struggle with dementia. She is survived by her husband Gerry who was her loving soulmate for almost 60 years of marriage. His constant care and companionship during her last difficult years helped Yvonne immensely. She will be greatly missed by her children and their spouses: Garry and Angela Boland, Lori and Rob Landry, and Mike and Milena Boland, as well as her grandchildren, Stephen, Tommy, Robbie, Julia, Justin and Mikaela. She will be fondly remembered by her many relatives in Kitchener-Waterloo. Yvonne was the first baby born in Kitchener on New Year's Day 1940 to Eugene and Elizabeth LaFlamme. She is predeceased by her siblings Don, Jack, Fr. Bill, Jeanette, David and Bobby. She grew up in the "North Ward" and attended St. Mary's Catholic High School. She was married in 1960 to her Scottish sweetheart Gerry and became the most wonderful mother to three lively children. In 1976, the family moved to Mississauga and then she and Gerry retired to the Niagara Peninsula in 2002 and then returned to Mississauga in 2013. All of those who have been fortunate to know her would describe her as a kind-hearted and positive person who was a great listener, eternally patient, incredibly selfless, and having the most beautiful smile. She taught her children the importance of empathy, love, and integrity and we are forever grateful. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held for immediate family at Skinner and Middlebrook Funeral Home, Port Credit, Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends and family to share their condolences and personal memories through the funeral home website. https://www.skinnerandmiddlebrook.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 20, 2020.