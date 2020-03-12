|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of YVONNE CORMACK on Friday, February 21, 2020. This came unexpectedly while she was adventuring thought the British Virgin Islands with a group of close friends and Mark, her soul mate of 43 years. Yvonne was born January 5, 1958, in Mitchell, ON to her parents Owen and Lois Sinnott. She spent her childhood in Brantford, ON in a house with a strong family and a strong faith including her brothers Gerard and Owen. But Yvonne shared a special enduring bond with her twin sister Mary. This "best friendship" would become the cornerstone of their life. Their love for each other was palpable when they were together. They shared countless memories abroad, across this country and particularly in Prince Edward Island. Yvonne was incredibly academic, allowing her to graduate with an Honours Bachelor of Science from the University of Waterloo and then obtain a Teaching degree from the University of Western Ontario. Yvonne was 19 when she met her one true love; a Kitchener native named Mark Cormack. To some, it seemed unorthodox, but their passion and desire to be with one another compounded daily as they both knew they simply must spend the rest of their lives together. They met in March of 1977 and Mark proposed to Yvonne in June. They were married in August of 1980. Yvonne and Mark began a family with the birth of their two sons, Andrew and Stephen. It was after this that she pursued her love of teaching. Yvonne started teaching in 1984 and would eventually land in the WCDSB at Resurrection C.S.S. in 1990. She would spend the next 22 years influencing and connecting with some of the greatest scientific minds to come out of Waterloo Region. Mrs. Cormack was renowned throughout the school for her nurturing classroom environment, positive demeanor and ability to make every student feel like they mattered. Her lust for exploration would be nurtured with the creation of The Outer's Club, a school group centred around camping and canoeing trips; which Yvonne helped run and participated in for the better part of two decades. When she wasn't being an academic trailblazer at Rez, Yvonne would be found supporting Andrew and Stephen at various events, with different teams and clubs, throughout their entire childhood. Countless evenings and weekends were spent at fields and arenas across the provence. This was to ensure Andrew and Stephen knew that Yvonne was their biggest fan. All the while remaining a grounding force at home, always willing to listen and give them an open heart and a still tongue. Yvonne and Mark's love continued to grow and strengthen as the years passed, and they took every opportunity they could to celebrate the small things in life with their boys, family and friends. As her teaching career came to an end, Yvonne's retirement gave her ample time to nourish her creative and artistic roots. At the same time, Yvonne was also blessed with her only grandchild Duncan. She immediately devoted her love to him as the aptly named 'Nana'. Nana spend countless hours with Duncan colouring, painting, making pop-up cards, gardening and baking her famous biscuits in Nana's Kitchen. In everything they did, she showed him endless love and encouragement. Throughout their lives together, Yvonne and Mark took every opportunity they could to search out new experiences, encounter new cultures and flavours; all while travelling the world and celebrating their love on a global scale. The bulk of which was spent with a paddle in her hand. Yvonne possessed the rare quality of making you feel like the most important person in the room, the innate ability to always keep a cool head, and a courageous spirit that many desire in life. Although her life has come to an end, her influence and legacy carries forward with Mark, Andrew, Stephen and Duncan, her family, her friends and her students. "Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover." -Mark Twain. We love you Nana. Yvonne's life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Fredrick Street, Kitchener, ON. 519-749-8467. Following the celebration a reception will take place from 2 - 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through the funeral home to Friends of Killbear (a charitable not for profit organization that works the Killbear Provincial Park to archive the park goals of protection, education, science and recreation). Friendsofkillbear.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 12, 2020