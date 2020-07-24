Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the age of 84. Loving wife and best friend of Willard Bisch, married for 67 years. Cherished mother of Christopher and Judy Bisch and their children Jenny-Lynn and Richard Bisch; Julie (nee Bisch) and Reginald Koerber and their children Justin and Whitney Koerber; Marc and Christine Bisch and their children Sophia, Noah and William Bisch. Yvonne was a long-time member of Waterloo Pentecostal Assembly. A private family service will be held at a later date. Interment at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.