Passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the age of 85 years. Loving mother and missed by her six children Linda, Louann, Laverne, Lorry, Lyle, Lois and families and all her cherished loved ones. Friends will be welcomed at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of the Funeral Home on Thursday at 1 p.m. A reception will follow in the Fireside Room of the Funeral Home. In memory of Yvonne, donations to Alzheimer Society or the Starlight Children's Foundation Canada would be appreciated and can be arranged through the funeral home at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 2, 2020