We are saddened to announce the passing of Yvonne Marie Thorpe at The Riverbend Place on November 1, 2020 in Cambridge at the age of 100. Survived by her sons Terry (Tim), Howard (Karen), Peter (Carol), Tim and by her daughter Louise (Paul). Sadly missed by her grandchildren Tina (Larry), Ryan (Vicky), Glenn, Christina (Shaun), Michelle (Joe), and Dawson and by her great grand-children Cali, Charlotte, Anne, and Thomas. Remembered by her nieces and nephews Leigh-Anne, Tom, Carol, and Ken. Predeceased by her husband Doug (2006). Yvonne was an accomplished musician; her talents also included being the Choir Director and Organist in Hinton, Alberta and roles in the Arcadians Theatre in Montreal. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau 519 904 0400. If so desired a book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca
. The family wishes to thank and recommend all the staff at the Revera's Riverbend Place for their outstanding, amazing and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the Poppy Fund would be appreciated by the family.