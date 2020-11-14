Yvonne "Bonnie" Marilyn Bendig, formerly of Hanover, passed away peacefully at home with her family in Niagara-on-the-lake on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was 80. Born on December 23, 1939 to the late Milford "Mitch" and Evelyn (nee Hopkins) Robbins. Better known as Bonnie to her family and friends, she was a Registered Nurse for many years at the Hanover & District Hospital. Survived by loving and devoted husband W.A. "Tony" Bendig of Niagara-on-the-Lake. Loved mother of Jeffrey (Anne) Bendig of Maberly, Todd (Lisa) Bendig of Fergus and Jason Bendig (Dylan Davies) of Niagara-on-the-Lake. Special grandma of Sarah, Laura, Dillon and Alison. A Private Family Graveside Memorial Service was held at Hanover Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital, the Canadian Cancer Society
, or the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Mighton Funeral Home, Hanover. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mightonfuneralhome.ca