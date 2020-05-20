Of St. Thomas, passed away peacefully after a courageous struggle with cancer on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020, at the Innisfree House Hospice, Kitchener, at the age of 70. Beloved wife of the late Gerald "Skip" McIntyre (2007) and Loved daughter of the late Edward Titchner (2020) and Yvonne "Bonnie (Stewart) Titchner (1978). Dearly loved sister of Carol Marshall Titchner (Dave) and the late John Titchner (2007) (late Vicki). Loved aunt of Ted (Katie) and Andrew (Kelly) Wallbank and Mindy (Gabe) and Jared(Tara) Titchner and great aunt of Sophie, Liam, Anna and Louis Wallbank and Luke, Abigail and Madison Titchner. Yvonne was born in St. Thomas on February 18th, 1950. Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held. Interment to follow in Elmdale Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Serenity House and Innisfree House Hospice. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store