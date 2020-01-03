Home

Zigmond Coulas Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Winston Park in Kitchener. A member of St. Aloysius RC Church. Zigmond was born in Hagarty Township. Son of the late Anthony Kulas and Anastasia Shulist. Predeceased by his wife Evelyn (1981). Beloved husband of Isabelle. Loving dad of Irene (Wayne), Marie (Steve), Doreen (Kevin) and Debbie. Dear brother of Nora MacDonald. Predeceased by his sister Johanna (Jean), brothers John, Ambrose, Arnold, Vincent and Edward. Cherished grandpa of Rhonda (Clyde), Deanna, Joel (Ashley) and Nathan. Great-grandpa to Mackenzie, Holden and Tenley. Will be deeply missed by his stepchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Ball Brothers, E & E Seegmiller and the City of Kitchener. After retirement, drove shuttle bus for Great Canadian Holidays & Coaches and maintained flower beds for Deer Ridge Golf Course. Our family would like to thank the staff in Long Term Care for their excellent care they provided to our dad. Zigmond's family will receive relatives and friends at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Zigmond's memorial.
