Dr. Zig Tukums passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 79. Born in Riga, Latvia, Zig settled in Waterloo as a young child. Zig graduated from the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Toronto, then served for 5 years as a dentist in the Royal Canadian Armed Forces before settling back in the Waterloo region to open a private dental practice and start his family. Zig was a kind man who showed compassion and empathy to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He was an artist and nature lover who adored building & creating things with his own hands. When Zig was not working, he could often be found at his cabin near Algonquin park where he loved to spend his days outdoors. Zig will forever remain in the hearts of his family and friends. Predeceased by his mother Edith, father Janis and sister-in-law Ursula. Survived by his brother Leo. Devoted father to John (Tiffany) and Kai (Joanna). Proud grandfather of Payton, Kinley and Rhea. Loving uncle ("Unc") to Leo Jr. (Kristen) and Ellie and Emily. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private interment for family at Saint Peters Cemetery. A Celebration of Zig's Life will be planned at a later date. Please share your fondest memories of Zig on his tribute wall at www.erbgood.com In lieu of flowers, plant a tree in Zig's memory or donations can be made to Grand River Hospital, which can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 8, 2020.