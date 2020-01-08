|
Passed away surrounded by her family on January 5, 2020 after she was involved in a motor vehicle collision on December 18, 2019. Zoey passed away at Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 18. Zoey was born in Kitchener, Ontario on May 11, 2001 the first and only precious child for her parents Ryan and Stacy Waters. Zoey resided in Baden, Ontario and worked on many horse farms as a trainer, coach and camp leader. Zoey will be forever loved and remembered by her father and mother Ryan and Stacy Waters, her maternal grandparents Murray and Doris Bisch and Myrna and Brad Neilson. Dearly loved niece and cousin of Shane and Christine and their children Brandon and Joshua, Lori and Rod and their children Isaac, Brody, Nevaeh and Ezra, Penny and Brian and their children Rowan and Brielle and Jodie and Erin. Cherished great-granddaughter of Norine Snyder. Zoey is survived and remembered by her many great-aunts, uncles, extended familes and friends. Predeceased by her paternal grandparents Mervin and Janet Waters, maternal great-grandparents Melvin Snyder and Tony and Helen Bisch. Special thanks to Dr. Jichici and Dr. Frietag and many nurses at Hamilton General as well as first responders, Mount Forest Hospital and Fergus Hospital. A very generous thank you to the community for everyone's love, support, prayers and contributions to the GoFundMe Page for Zoey and her family. A Memorial Service to celebrate Zoey's life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Glencairn Church, 725 Erinbrook Dr. Kitchener, ON N2E 3E3. An open house will commence following the funeral service from 3:30 - 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Zoey's honour to the Mark Preece House or Hamilton General Hospital ICU South. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca