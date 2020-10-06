1/2
Zorca Jichici
Sadly, after a brief illness and hospitalization, Zorca Jichici, 80 years old, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener, on October 3, 2020. Zorca was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Misha. Loving mother to Draga and Wendy (Sypher), Dragan and Melissa (Tiede). Karina and Scott (Berendsen), Brynn, Sarah, Eva, Sterling, Pierce and Claire will deeply miss their adoring Mika. She will be greatly missed by her best friend and sister Dobrina as well as all those who have known her. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
