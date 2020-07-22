Albert Ethan Spottswood, 74, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully, at home on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Born April 3, 1946 in the small farming community of Freetown in Orange County, Virginia, to the late Lottie Mae Lewis and Horace Lucas Spottswood, Albert
He spent his early childhood in Orange and attended the segregated Prospect School.
At age ten, he moved to Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and was raised by his paternal aunt, Lucille Miles and her husband Fred Miles.
Albert graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1966. He played several sports during his youth, however may be best remembered as a high-performing member of Zip Zehler's championship football teams from 1962-65.
Following high school, Albert enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam Conflict. He attained the designation of Sharpshooter.
It was not until attending a Temptations concert at the Weinberg Center in Frederick, in 2012 that Albert first heard "thank you for your service, we are a special group" from Joe Herndon, a fellow Vietnam Veteran and member of the Temptations. Albert enjoyed many Temptations concerts, connecting with founding member Otis Williams and fellow veteran Terry Weeks, quite often.
Albert worked for the Susquehanna Valley Construction Company in New Cumberland, PA for more than twenty years, retiring in 2005.
Albert was first and foremost a family man. He was deeply loved and will be missed by his wife of more than 47 years, Ann S. Spottswood, daughters Kimberly Spottswood Saunders (husband Mark), Michelle Spottswood (Charles Mahdi) and son John Gentry (Tamara).
A grandson, and namesake Ethan Wiley Saunders.
Throughout the years, he enjoyed traveling the country, particularly to attend daughter's Kim and Michelle's college volleyball matches.
More recently, he looked forward to attending WASHS Volleyball matches. Team members welcomed him with appreciation, hugs and caring -and he adored them.
Albert played for the Waynesboro Tigers Football Team and the Villagers Baseball Team. He enjoyed deer hunting on the family farm, traveling to the beach and supporting grandson Ethan's football, basketball and baseball activities.
Albert's quick wit and charming smile made an impression on everyone he encountered. He looked forward to Class of 1966 reunions and the lifelong relationships that continued over the years.
He particularly relished attending family reunions at the home of Ruth Lewis Smith of Unionville, Virginia. It was here, in the early 2000's that he heard stories of his ancestors life in Freetown.
Albert leaves to cherish his memories brothers Alvin Lewis of York, and William Lewis of Harrisburg. Sisters Jacqueline Rawlings, Betty Paige and Mary Bright of York and Sylvia Lewis of Harrisburg and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Albert was preceded in death by daughter Kimberly Dawn of Cary North Carolina, brothers Michael Paige of Virginia, Marcellus Lewis of York, Walter Lewis of Philadelphia and his beloved sister Gracie Spottswood Moore Little, a 1965 graduate of WASHS.
Due to the current health and safety mandates, services will be private in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro with the Rev. Dr. A. Robet Cook officiating. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro with graveside military honors conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post # 1599, Chambersburg.
Please visit www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
to share favorite story or memory of Albert on his tribute wall.