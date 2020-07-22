So sorry for your loss. Albert was a great person. I know Albert from High School and working with him and Bill Owens as kids at Camp Wahelo. I remember when Miss Elsie was our boss and we kept playing the Beatles song "Hard Days Night". We played it continuously and Miss Elsie said if we played it one more time, she was going to break the record and record player. Had some wonderful times with him.

Kenneth Ditch

Friend