Albert William Schreiber , 89 Feb 16, 1930 - Oct 6, 2019 Albert William Schreiber, 89, of Waynesboro, PA and formerly of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Quincy Village.
Born February 16, 1930 in Abbington, PA, he was the son of the late Albert William Schreiber,Sr. and the late Claire (Grant) Schreiber. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Lorraine Halloran Schreiber in 2007.
He was employed with Sears in Hagerstown, MD, as Credit Manager, retiring in 1989 after 38 years. Bill served in the U. S. Naval Reserves for 10 years. He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 378, Morris Frock American Legion Post 42, V.F.W. Post 6319 Greencastle, PA. He also volunteered with the Washington County Hospital Auxiliary for many years. He was a former member of the Lions Club and Suburban Kiwanis, where he served as past president and secretary.
He is survived by his wife Karen L. Taylor; two daughters, Christine Schreiber Beskie of Greenwood, SC; Karlys L. Kline of Frederick, MD; Son, Edward J. Schreiber and wife Gayle of Hagerstown, MD; five grandchildren, Julie Klipp Nicholson of Asheville, NC; Cecily Klipp Manejwala of Matthews, NC; Zachary J. Schreiber, Zane E. Schreiber and Zoe G. Schreiber all of Hagerstown, MD; step daughter, Kendra Knepper of WV; step son, Brian Marshall of NJ and step grandson, Calvin Faith of Greencastle, PA. He was preceded in passing by his sister, Katheryn S. Burgess of Center Valley, PA; two brothers, Paul G. Schreiber of CA and Thomas W. Schreiber of Allentown, PA.
