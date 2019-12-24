|
|
Allen Daniel Brown, 32, of South Fork, Pa., passed away Tuesday December 03, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center as a result of a vehicle accident. Born October 14, 1987 in Gettysburg, he was the son of Alvin D. Waters and Andrea (Brown) Lauver. Preceded in death by his father, step-father Frederick Lauver Sr. and his maternal grandparents, Maurice Sr and Joyce Brown.
In addition to his mother he also is survived by one son, Wyatt Brown, fiancé Jennifer Kennedy, former wife Amber Schaeffer who remains close to Allen's family, four step-children Hezekiah, Zayna, Zariah Schaeffer and Zayla Freeman, two step-sisters, his aunts and uncles Glenda and Gary Startzman, Vicky and William Coleman and several cousins.
Allen was a member of Beaverdale American Legion. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, and going scrapping. Allen will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 24, 2019