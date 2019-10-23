|
|
Ann L. Landis, age 83, a lifelong resident of Greencastle, PA, passed away early Saturday morning, October 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 4, 1936 in Chambersburg, PA, and was the daughter of the late George M. and Helen M. (Miller) Myers of Greencastle. She attended Macedonia United Brethren Church near Greencastle.
Ann was married to Elmer Edgar Landis in October 1952. She was preceded in death by her husband on August 27, 1998. She is survived by three children; Susan V. (Landis) and husband Charles A. Rutter of Greencastle, Deborah Ann (Landis) and husband, Robert J. Bonkoski of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, and Elmer Eugene and wife, Pamela S. (Walck) Landis of Greencastle. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Jamie Lee (Landis) Forrester, Kevin Martin Landis, both of Greencastle, Laurie Ann (Bonkoski) and Jimmy Wardle of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Emily Theresa Bonkoski of Kent, OH.
Ann loved her family and friends. She had a passion for reading, old movies, cooking, flowers and most of all being a wife and mother.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24 at 1:30 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Chaplain Dave Delauter officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Mercersburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM and a half hour before the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Macedonia United Brethren Church 11887 Worleytown Rd. Greencastle, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 23, 2019